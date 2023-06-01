Amir Should Blame Himself Instead of Criticizing Management: Umar Gul

Former fast bowler, Umar Gul, has criticized Mohammad Amir for prematurely retiring from international cricket, stating that he should take responsibility for his actions.

Umar Gul expressed his belief that Amir should have embraced challenges instead of quitting his international career, as challenges present opportunities for personal growth.

“One should strive to improve even further, driven by the challenge of performing better alongside exceptional coaches and teammates who have higher expectations,” Gul stated.

Umar Gul said he was surprised when the left-arm pacer announced his retirement from international cricket, as athletes usually confront challenges instead of choosing to leave.

The former pacer remarked that Amir should not blame a specific coach or selector as the sole reason for being dropped, but rather evaluate his own performance and weaknesses.

“It is not possible to pinpoint a specific coach or factor as the sole cause for being dropped. It is better to hold oneself accountable and take responsibility,” Gul added.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammad Amir announced his retirement in 2020, citing deliberate negligence and mental torture by the then PCB management.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Selection Committee expressed interest in the potential return of Amir to international cricket.

However, the cricket board denied these media reports, stating that no official had contacted the left-arm pacer regarding a potential comeback and that the reports were incorrect.