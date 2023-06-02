Is Lionel Messi’s Time at PSG Over?

Lionel Messi’s time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to come to an end after a two-year stint with the French club.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently confirmed the departure of the Argentine superstar. Galtier, while addressing the media, expressed his gratitude for having had the privilege of coaching “the best player in the history of football.”

He further announced that Messi’s final match at the iconic Parc des Princes stadium would be against Clermont, making it an emotional farewell for both the player and the fans.

The departure of Messi has ignited widespread speculation about his next destination. Several rumors have emerged regarding Messi’s future club.

The first revolves around a potential reunion with his beloved former club, Barcelona. The Spanish giants have been heavily linked with Messi, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding his return. However, his return is unlikely at this point.

Another intriguing possibility is a move to Saudi Arabia, where it is rumored that a staggering contract awaits Messi. While details are scarce at this point, the allure of a lucrative deal in a different footballing landscape has sparked curiosity among fans and pundits alike.

Another possible move for Messi will be moving to the US to play in Major League Soccer (MLS), with Inter Miami being discussed as a possible destination.