Saudi Arabia Govt. Offers Staggering €400 Million Salary and Freedom to Select Any Club to Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, is contemplating his future with the club following a staggering offer from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the country’s top football division, Pro League.

Karim Benzema was offered a two-year contract worth an astonishing €400 million back in January, similar to the offer Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr club.

Last month, it was reported that the 35-year-old footballer had agreed with Real Madrid to extend his contract for another year to pursue the UEFA Champions League.

However, in recent weeks, the situation has seemingly evolved, leading the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner to carefully consider the lucrative Saudi offer that has come his way, which not only includes a huge payday but also astonishing incentives.

Benzema will have the freedom to select any club of his preference in the Saudi League, where he will receive all the desired luxuries throughout his time in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the salary he will receive will be tax free and he will be entitled to hundred percent of his image rights, for all the existing and the potential incoming deals.

Last month, a top Saudi football official offered a staggering £100 million to Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho to take up the role of coaching the Saudi Arabia team.

ALSO READ Pakistan Signs Visa Waiver Agreement With a European Country

During the same week, Al Hilal FC in KSA offered Argentine star Lionel Messi a salary of over €400 million per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid endured a disappointing season, failing to challenge Barcelona for the La Liga title and suffering a heavy defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals.