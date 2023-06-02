Sindh Launches Crackdown Against Those Who Fail to Meet 30th June Tax Deadline

The Sindh government has decided to take action against individuals and entities failing to meet their tax obligations by the deadline, according to reports on Friday.

Addressing the issue of unpaid property taxes, a meeting was convened under the leadership of Najam Ahmed Shah, the Additional Chief Secretary of Sindh Local Government. During this meeting, a consensus was reached to initiate a crackdown against entities failing to file their taxes by 30th June.

To ensure compliance, the Sindh Urban Property Tax Act of 1958 will be stringently enforced. This will entail measures like the confiscation and auctioning of properties. The objective of these actions extends beyond collecting taxes and aims to deter future instances of tax evasion.

While addressing the media, Shah underscored the government’s resolve to streamline the collection process of urban property taxes in Sindh. He also stated that measures would be taken to navigate any challenges or complexities that might obstruct the seamless collection of taxes.

Moreover, he emphasized that rigorous action would be taken against those who infringe the law and shirk their tax responsibilities.