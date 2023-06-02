Here Are the Illegal Housing Societies in All Zones of Islamabad

The incompetence of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has led to a proliferation of illegal housing societies in Islamabad.

The number of such societies has now reached 149, causing citizens to suffer financial losses while the CDA remains a silent spectator.

Among the zones in Islamabad, Zone-IV has the highest concentration of 85 illegal housing societies, followed by 20 in Zone-I, 7 in Zone-II, 7 in Zone-III, and 30 in Zone-V.

These societies are actively engaged in the sale and marketing of plots without proper authorization.

While the CDA has issued notices to these unconstitutional societies, their numbers continue to grow. It has come to light that out of the 149 societies, none have obtained the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) despite receiving approval for their layout plans.

According to CDA officials, these societies can only engage in transactions once their layout plan is approved and NOC is obtained.

The CDA authorities have taken the step of informing the public through public notices. They urge individuals to thoroughly check the status of any housing society before engaging in the buying or selling of plots to avoid falling victim to illegal activities.

It is important to note that the CDA does not bear responsibility for any losses incurred as a result of dealing with these illegal housing societies.