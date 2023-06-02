Sindh to Stop Hiring of New Teachers

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued an order prohibiting the provincial government from conducting further recruitment of teachers.

The court received a petition challenging the recruitment of teachers under the hard area policy and requested a unified policy for teacher recruitment.

The Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Ahmed Ali Shaikh, delivered the ruling during the hearing of the plea against the province’s teacher recruitment policy.

Sindh’s education secretary, Akbar Leghari, appeared before the court, where the Chief Justice inquired about the distinction between hard and soft areas in the recruitment policy.

When asked about the areas designated as hard areas, Leghari mentioned Ghora Bari, Thanu Bula Khan, Kharo Chaan, and other regions.

However, the Chief Justice questioned the classification of Thanu Bula Khan as a hard area, as it is located in Jamshoro district, where three major universities of Pakistan are situated.

Taking these concerns into account, the SHC judge ordered a halt to further teacher recruitment in the province under the current policy, stating that such actions were being taken solely for political gain. The case will be adjourned until the third week of August for further proceedings.