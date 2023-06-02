This Emirate in UAE Reduces Taxi Fare After Fuel Prices Reach 4-Month Low

Ajman Transport has announced a decrease in taxi fares for this month. Passengers will now be charged AED 1.81 per kilometer, which is 4 fils lower than the previous rate of AED 1.85 per kilometer.

Earlier, UAE Fuel Price Committee revealed new petrol and diesel prices for the month of June. These changes resulted in a reduction of up to 11.55% in the prices of Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91, and Diesel.

The price of Super 98 is now AED 2.95 per liter, down from AED 3.16 in May. Special 95 costs AED 2.84 per liter, down from AED 3.05. Similarly, E-Plus 91 now costs AED 2.76 per liter, compared to AED 2.97 previously, while Diesel is priced at AED 2.68 per liter, down from AED 3.03.

UAE Fuel Prices in June 2023

Below is the table showing the decrease in each fuel type:

Fuel Type Price in June 2023 (AED per liter) Price in May 2023 (AED per liter) Percentage Decrease Super 98 2.95 3.16 6.65% Special 95 2.84 3.05 6.89% E-Plus 91 2.76 2.97 7.07% Diesel 2.68 3.03 11.55%

Diesel is currently at its lowest price point of the year, reflecting the constant fluctuations in the global energy market.