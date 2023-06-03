Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Attacks Karachi Residents

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh’s Information Minister, has urged Karachi’s residents to protect themselves from Naegleria fowleri or the brain-eating amoeba. This deadly waterborne amoeba is rare but can be found in freshwater sources. Memon made this announcement during a press conference in the city.

Memon stressed the importance of avoiding swimming in pools that are not properly chlorinated and recommended that people avoid activities that could cause water to enter their noses.

Memon also mentioned that the provincial health department is working on an awareness campaign to inform the public about the dangers of Naegleria disease.

This warning comes after three people in Karachi died last month from a fatal brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, also known as the ‘brain-eating amoeba.’

With the arrival of hot summer weather, naegleria has started to claim lives, highlighting the need for stronger action from authorities. The amoeba is able to thrive due to inadequate chlorination in many parts of the city.

Chlorination is essential to kill the amoeba and prevent this deadly disease. Another way is to use boiled water when cleaning the nose, as the amoeba enters through the nasal cavity and attacks the brain.