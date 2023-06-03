Moody and Manjrekar Pick Pakistani Stars That Could Potentially Play IPL

Former renowned cricketers, Sanjay Manjrekar and Tom Moody have shared their thoughts on the potential of Pakistani cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During a discussion about the IPL prospects for Pakistani players, both the former cricketers highlighted several individuals who could attract significant bids in the league.

The former Indian cricketer singled out the right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, acclaimed for his exceptional skills in the death overs, as a player who could command a hefty price tag.

Sanjay Manjrekar also expressed his interest in the opening batter Fakhar Zaman, believing that his hard-hitting abilities and consistency could captivate IPL franchises.

“Mohammad Rizwan is somebody who plays the anchor’s role. Sometimes, I tend to get worried when Babar Azam and Rizwan bat together,” added Manjrekar.

Meanwhile, Tom Moody recognized star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Rizwan, and Shadab Khan as fantastic players, particularly in the T20 format.

The former Australian cricketer reserved the top spot for Shaheen Shah Afridi, underlining his exceptional skills and potential impact in the shortest format of cricket.

It is worth noting that some renowned cricketers have participated in the inaugural edition of the money-rich franchise league and displayed phenomenal performances.