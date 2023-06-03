Nokia C110 and C300 Launched Starting At Only $99

HMD Global has unveiled a duo of new entry-level smartphones for the US market, but these should eventually make it to different regions around the globe.

The Nokia C110 comes equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD featuring 720p resolution and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. On the other hand, the Nokia C300 offers a slightly larger 6.52-inch LCD with the same resolution and is fueled by a Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Both devices feature durable polycarbonate frames and backs, IP52 ratings for water and dust resistance, and are equipped with a headphone jack.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nokia C110 sports a single 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash. On the other hand, the Nokia C300 incorporates an additional 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

The C300 boasts an 8MP front-facing shooter, while the C110 features a 5MP module. Both devices are equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, expandable via the microSD slot.

On the software side, the Nokia C110 and C300 are equipped with Android 12, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience. In terms of battery capacity, the C110 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery with 5W charging support, while the C300 boasts a larger 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging capability.

The Nokia C110 is available in a stylish grey color option and starts at $99 in the US. On the other hand, the Nokia C300 is offered in an attractive blue hue and is priced at $139.

Specifications