Nokia C110 and C300 Launched Starting At Only $99

HMD Global has unveiled a duo of new entry-level smartphones for the US market, but these should eventually make it to different regions around the globe.
The Nokia C110 comes equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD featuring 720p resolution and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. On the other hand, the Nokia C300 offers a slightly larger 6.52-inch LCD with the same resolution and is fueled by a Snapdragon 662 SoC.
Both devices feature durable polycarbonate frames and backs, IP52 ratings for water and dust resistance, and are equipped with a headphone jack.
In terms of camera capabilities, the Nokia C110 sports a single 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash. On the other hand, the Nokia C300 incorporates an additional 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.
The C300 boasts an 8MP front-facing shooter, while the C110 features a 5MP module. Both devices are equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, expandable via the microSD slot.
On the software side, the Nokia C110 and C300 are equipped with Android 12, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience. In terms of battery capacity, the C110 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery with 5W charging support, while the C300 boasts a larger 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging capability.
The Nokia C110 is available in a stylish grey color option and starts at $99 in the US. On the other hand, the Nokia C300 is offered in an attractive blue hue and is priced at $139.
Specifications
|Nokia C110
|Nokia C300
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 610
|OS
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|6.3″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1560 pixels, 273 PPI
|6.52″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 269 PPI
|RAM
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Storage
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Card Slot
|yes
|yes
|Main Camera
|13 MP, (wide), AF
|13 MP, (wide), AF
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
|Front Camera
|5MP
|8MP
|Colors
|Gray
|Blue
|Battery
|3,000 mAh, 5W wired
|4,000 mAh, 10W
|Price
|$99
|$139