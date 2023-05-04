Nokia’s First Rugged Phone Launched With Best Water Proofing

Nokia has officially entered the rugged smartphone market with the XR21, boasting military-grade protection and IP69K certification, which is the highest level of IP protection against water and dust.

The “9K” at the end signifies that the Nokia XR21 is capable of enduring close-range, high-pressure, and high-temperature spray-downs.

Design and Display

The phone’s display is fortified with Corning’s toughest protection available, Gorilla Glass Victus. It features a 6.49-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This screen can easily be operated with gloves and wet hands.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the side for quick unlocks and a punch-hole selfie camera on the screen.

Internals and Software

In terms of hardware, the Nokia XR21 is a mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable through a microSD card.

For software, you get Android 12 OS out of the box. On the bright side, Nokia guarantees four years of monthly security updates and three Android OS upgrades.

Cameras

The rear panel features two cameras – a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, a 16MP f/2.5 shooter is located at the front for selfies and video calls. The main camera can record 4K video clips while the front camera can do 1080p footage.

Battery and Pricing

The XR21 relies on a 4,800 mAh battery to keep running and it is supported with 33W fast charging.

The device will come in two color options – Midnight Black and Pine Green – and will be sold in the UK for a starting price of £499. The official release is scheduled for early June, but details about international availability are currently unknown.

Nokia XR21 Specifications