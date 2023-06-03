Vivo V29 Series Gets a Lite Model With 44W Fast Charging and AMOLED Display

Just recently, vivo teased its V29 Pro smartphone, and now the company has officially launched the V29 Lite in Europe, which is essentially a rebranded version of the vivo Y78.

This new midrange device showcases a sleek curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the rear, there’s a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth module. As for the software, the device runs on Android 13 with Funtouch 13 on top. The V29 Lite is equipped with a substantial 5,000 mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging for speedy power replenishment.

The Vivo V29 Lite is available in elegant black and gold color options and is priced at $386 in Czechia. The device will be open for sale in the country starting on June 15, and we can anticipate its availability in additional markets shortly thereafter.

Vivo V29 Lite Specifications