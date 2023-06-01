Vivo TWS Air Pro Earbuds Announced For $42 Only

In addition to the S17 and S17 Pro smartphones, Vivo has introduced a new set of wireless earbuds called the TWS Air Pro.

These earbuds share the same features as the recently announced iQOO TWS Air Pro, including 14.2mm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), and a combined battery life of 30 hours when used with their charging case. Battery usage will depend on your ANC usage as always.

The earbuds utilize Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless pairing and support AAC and SBC audio codecs. They are also equipped with an IP54 rating, ensuring resistance to water splashes.

Other notable features include dual pairing functionality, a “Find my Earbuds” function, and a low-latency game mode. This should help reduce audio delay while gaming, letting you hear everything as soon as it happens in the game.

The Vivo TWS Air Pro is priced at $42 in China and is readily available for purchase from Vivo’s official web store. These earbuds will likely cost more in the international market as well as in Pakistan.