Pakistan Agrees to Play White-Ball Series in New Zealand After Australia Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to the proposal from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to play a white-ball series in January 2024 after the Australia Test series.

Last month, the New Zealand board approached the PCB for a white-ball series to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America (USA).

As per media reports, the series could consist of either a five-match T20I or a three-match ODI series, as both teams have no international commitments during that period.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a Test series against Australia, starting on December 14 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, with the series concluding on January 7 in Sydney.

The Black Caps are also set to play a home series against South Africa, starting in the second half of January, which provides them with a vacant period to hold the series.

It is worth mentioning that both teams recently concluded a comprehensive series in Pakistan, which included a total of eight ODIs, five T20Is, and three Tests in two phases.

The Test series ended in a draw, as all three matches produced no result, while the visitors won the three-match ODI series in the first phase by 2-1.

In the second phase of the series, the five-match T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw, with one match being washed out due to rain, while the home side won the ODI series by 4-1.