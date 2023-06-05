PMDC Announces MDCAT Examination Date

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) made a decision regarding the national medical and dental college admission test (MDCAT) on Sunday. The council, led by President Dr. Rizwan Taj, convened for its second meeting to address various matters, including the MDCAT and other related issues.

The meeting scheduled the MDCAT examinations for 27 August 2023, while maintaining the same syllabus as the previous year.

Considering the students’ best interests, the council instructed all provincial secretaries to commence preparations for the MDCAT. To ensure the confidentiality of the examinations, the board pledged to involve all stakeholders prior to the test.

Last year, around 204,259 students participated in the examinations last year, and this year’s estimate suggests that approximately 210,000 students will participate. The council stressed the importance of taking the difficulty of the MDCAT paper into account to facilitate students while maintaining the integrity of the merit-based system.

The responsibility for admissions to all medical and dental institutes under the administration of the armed forces was assigned to the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS). The admission test conducted by NUMS would be considered equivalent to the national MDCAT.