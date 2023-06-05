Punjab Ombudsman’s Office Resolved Public Relief Requests Worth Rs. 17 Million

The Punjab Ombudsman’s Office swiftly addressed the problems of 60 people in various districts. As a result of these efforts, more than Rs. 17 million in financial aid has been given to those in need.

A spokesperson announced on Sunday that the University of Mianwali, under the direction of the provincial ombudsman, has distributed Rs. 9,282,843 to 52 students, including Muhammad Hanzala Zubair, as overdue payments for their need-based scholarships.

In addition, the Chakwal District Education Authority has provided Rs. 2.2 million in financial assistance to Haji Mehr Muhammad. The Lodhran district administration has also paid Rs. 1.9 million in employment benefits to Ayesha Mai, the widow of Patwari Ghulam Murtaza.

Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan has returned a security deposit of Rs. 1,770,824 to Abdul Wahid. The agriculture department has also given over Rs. 1 million to 21 farmers, including Muhammad Abubakr from Rajanpur, to cover their plot expenses.

The ombudsman’s office also facilitated the installation of a new tubewell in Singhar Town, Rawalpindi, at a cost of eight million rupees, providing local residents with access to clean drinking water.

Farzana Kanwal from Multan received Rs. 831,450 from the Punjab Workers Welfare Board after the ombudsman’s office intervened on her behalf. A work order for over Rs. 7 million has also been issued for the repair and restoration of Fatomand Chowk in Gujranwala.

In an effort to improve living conditions for residents, a street in Noori Mohalla, Pakpattan has been rebuilt and paved at a cost of half a million rupees.