Robbers Steal Cloth Worth Rs. 270 Million From Faisalabad

A factory in Faisalabad was recently robbed of cloth worth an estimated Rs. 270 million. The theft occurred in a factory where a large amount of bleached stock was stored. The robbers escaped with over a million meters of cloth.

Khurrianwala police responded quickly by registering a case and conducting raids to catch the thieves and recover the stolen goods.

In another incident, three robbers entered the home of Shafiq Jatt on Jhang Road and stole valuable items including a rifle, a gold jewelry set, and Rs. 2.5 million in cash. The robbers escaped before the police could catch them.

Despite the efforts of law enforcement, the suspects in both cases remain at large. The police set up blockades and conducted searches but have not yet apprehended the culprits.

In a separate case, the police announced a cash reward of Rs. 200,000 for information about suspects involved in a fatal robbery in the Gulberg area. The case was registered with the Gulberg Police Station and involved an alleged murder during the robbery. The police have formed teams to track down the suspects.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Gulberg, Inspector Raja Ihsanullah, emphasized the importance of this reward and assured potential informants that their identities would be kept confidential. The police are committed to encouraging public cooperation in solving this case.