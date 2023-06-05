Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air Unveils Highly Anticipated Maiden Plane

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air unveiled its first plane on Sunday. The airline was announced in March 2023 by Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who is also the Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Taking to Twitter, Riyadh Air revealed the first of two vibrant designs, which it described as, “a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance.”

We are delighted to unveil the first of two #RiyadhAir livery designs, a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance. The #FutureTakesFlight#aPIFCompany pic.twitter.com/CxLeV45IJD — Riyadh Air (@RiyadhAir) June 4, 2023

Riyadh Air is owned by the PIF and aims to capitalize on Saudi Arabia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe. This location will transform Riyadh into a global hub, facilitating international travel, trade, and tourism.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor Public Investment Fund (PIF), will serve as the Chairman of Riyadh Air. Tony Douglas, a seasoned professional with over 40 years of experience in aviation, transportation, and logistics, has been appointed as the CEO.

The airline’s leadership team will consist of experts from both Saudi Arabia and international backgrounds, ensuring a diverse and skilled group.