Two People Die in Swimming Pool Due to Freak Accident

A tragic incident occurred in Lahore on Sunday when two people, including a teenager, lost their lives due to electrocution in a swimming pool. 16-year-old Javed and 24-year-old Zeeshan had gone to the pool to escape the heat.

They were taken to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have started an investigation and are collecting evidence from the scene. The pool’s owner Yusuf and the contractor Aamir have been taken into custody for questioning.

Early reports suggest an electric cable fell into the pool and electrified the water. The Interim Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered the Commissioner of the Lahore Division to submit a report on the incident.

Following the CM’s orders, the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and SSP Discipline visited the accident site. CM Naqvi has also ordered legal action against those found responsible for negligence and stressed the importance of implementing safety measures in all swimming pools.