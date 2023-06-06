Elite Company: Babar, Rizwan Meet Renowned Athletes at Harvard

Renowned Pakistani cricketers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have joined the ranks of elite players, including footballers and NBA superstars, in the United States.

The opening batters have been enrolled in the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) executive education program and are currently in the USA.

ALSO READ Pakistan Agrees to Play White-Ball Series in New Zealand After Australia Tour

The right-handers have recently joined a long list of renowned celebrities and top sportspersons like Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, Jameis Winston, and Cesar Azpilicueta.

This occasion showcased the convergence of the worlds of cricket, mixed martial arts, American football, and football, highlighting diverse backgrounds and interests.

In a generous gesture of friendship and cross-sport camaraderie, the Lahore-born cricketer also gifted his bat to Francis Ngannou.

“When champions like Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman, and, Jameis Winston vouching to play cricket, maybe it is time for Rizwan and I to join another sport. Thoughts?” Babar wrote.

When champions like @francis_ngannou, @USMAN84kg and @jaboowins vouching to play cricket, may be it is time for @iMRizwanPak and I to join another sports. Thoughts? 🙄🤔 pic.twitter.com/zK0boCq7OI — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 5, 2023

ALSO READ National Cricketers Expected to Get a Massive Increase in Salaries

It is worth mentioning that yesterday, Rizwan presented his teacher with a copy of the English translation of the Holy Quran, which received widespread appreciation.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hold the distinction of being the first cricketers from their country to enroll in the prestigious Harvard Business School.

The BEMS program at Harvard Business School has attracted renowned athletes from various disciplines in the past, such as footballers Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, and many others.