Govt Allocates Rs. 90 Billion for Parliamentarians’ Schemes in FY24

The federal government has allocated Rs. 90 billion for parliamentarians’ schemes in the next fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

Sources said that the National Economic Council (NEC) gave approval to allocate Rs. 90 billion (32 percent increase) for parliamentarians’ schemes under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme in the next fiscal year.

The government in the outgoing year allocated Rs. 68 billion for parliamentarians’ schemes, however, the actual spending surged to Rs. 111 billion in FY23.

Sources said that the government has allocated funds in next fiscal year’s PSDP for different projects including the Need Assessment of Health Human Resources for Driving Innovation & Achieving SDGs 2030, National Initiatives for SDGs, and the Establishment of Federal SDGs Support Unit.

In addition, the government has also allocated an amount for the Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.