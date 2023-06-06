HEC Requests Rs. 46 Billion for Various Projects

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has asked for Rs. 46 billion for 152 projects in the next fiscal year (FY 2023-24).

The proposal entails the allocation of Rs. 3.5 billion for scholarships under the Pak-America Knowledge Corridor Program. It also proposed the allocation of development funds worth Rs. 3.95 billion for overseas scholarship programs in the budget.

The proposal asked the government to earmark Rs. 1.5 billion for the Allama Iqbal scholarship program for Afghan students. Additionally, Rs. 1 billion has also been proposed for the Fulbright scholarship program.

A plan to establish a Pakistan-China Joint Research Center at Quaid-e-Azam University has also been proposed. The document suggests providing educational opportunities for students of Balochistan and FATA as part of the budget.

A Rs. 600 million project for setting up of National Cyber ​​Security Academy is also included. HEC seeks to enhance its offerings and operations across Pakistan with these funds.