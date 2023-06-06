Leading Oil and Gas Company in Dubai Announces Several Jobs

A top energy company in Dubai, Emarat, is offering attractive job opportunities in the oil and gas industry. It is providing competitive salaries of up to AED 8900, creating a promising career path for interested individuals.

The positions include Buyer, Learning & Performance Management Officer, Corporate Legal Specialist, Despatcher, C-Store Product Coordinator, and Network Engineer. The roles range from entry-level to mid-career.

Eligibility Criteria

A high school diploma or equivalent qualification.

Relevant experience in the oil and gas industry is preferred.

Fluency in English, strong communication abilities, and effective teamwork skills.

Necessary Documents

Resume/CV comprising details of education, work experience, and relevant certifications.

Copies of your educational certificates.

A copy of passport or Emirates ID.

How to Apply

Visit the official website or career portal of Emarat.

Create or log in to your account.

Explore the available job vacancies and choose a suitable position.

Complete the online application form accurately.

Upload your updated resume/CV and necessary documents.

Double-check the application for accuracy before submission.

About Emarat

Emarat, founded in 1980 by the UAE Federal Government, is a leading entity in the petroleum industry. Renowned for operating over 89 service stations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Emarat holds a prominent position as a supplier of petroleum products.

Alongside its core business of fuel distribution, Emarat offers a wide range of services involving gas products and aviation fuel.