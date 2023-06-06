Leading Oil and Gas Company in Dubai Announces Several Jobs

A top energy company in Dubai, Emarat, is offering attractive job opportunities in the oil and gas industry. It is providing competitive salaries of up to AED 8900, creating a promising career path for interested individuals.
The positions include Buyer, Learning & Performance Management Officer, Corporate Legal Specialist, Despatcher, C-Store Product Coordinator, and Network Engineer. The roles range from entry-level to mid-career.
Eligibility Criteria
- A high school diploma or equivalent qualification.
- Relevant experience in the oil and gas industry is preferred.
- Fluency in English, strong communication abilities, and effective teamwork skills.
Necessary Documents
- Resume/CV comprising details of education, work experience, and relevant certifications.
- Copies of your educational certificates.
- A copy of passport or Emirates ID.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website or career portal of Emarat.
- Create or log in to your account.
- Explore the available job vacancies and choose a suitable position.
- Complete the online application form accurately.
- Upload your updated resume/CV and necessary documents.
- Double-check the application for accuracy before submission.
About Emarat
Emarat, founded in 1980 by the UAE Federal Government, is a leading entity in the petroleum industry. Renowned for operating over 89 service stations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Emarat holds a prominent position as a supplier of petroleum products.
Alongside its core business of fuel distribution, Emarat offers a wide range of services involving gas products and aviation fuel.