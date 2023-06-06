IBA Karachi to Launch MS Journalism and General Psychology

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has received permission from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to launch Master of Science (MS) programs in Journalism and General Psychology.

HEC’s Quality Assurance Division (QAD) Deputy Director, Sanaullah Memon, issued a letter to the registrar of IBA Karachi, confirming the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for these programs.

According to the letter, IBA has appointed two Ph.D. teachers, Assistant Professors Amir Hamza Marwan and Shehram Mukhtar, for MS Journalism, while three Ph.D. teachers, Assistant Professors Ayesha Zia, Sehar Nadeem, and Saima Saif, have been appointed for the MS General Psychology.

The letter urges IBA to comply with the HEC policies concerning MS, MPhil, Ph.D., and similar programs. These policies include complying with the minimum standards for faculty, program duration, credit hours, and semester guidelines, as notified by the HEC.

The Postgraduate Program Review Committee will monitor these parameters during their visit to IBA. In the event of any faculty changes, the institute is required to inform HEC to ensure that the NOC status in the database is updated accordingly.

Previously, IBA’s MS Journalism program was suspended due to a lack of Ph.D. teachers. Now, with a NOC, IBA has opened admissions for the MS Journalism, which will continue until 7 July.