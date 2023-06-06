Pakistan Finally Receives NOC for 4-Nation African Football Tournament

In a positive update for the football community in the country, the Pakistan national football team is said to have received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the upcoming 4-nation tournament in Mauritius.

According to details, the national team has been granted the NOC for the tournament in Africa only, while their participation in the SAFF Championships in India has still not been confirmed.

The update was shared by the Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms, Salman Sufi on his official Twitter account. Salman shared that the Secretary of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division (IPC) has confirmed the approval of the NOC for the tournament in Africa.

Have spoken to the secretary IPC and have been informed that Mauritius NOC has been approved. For any other issues please meet the DG sb today. — Salman Sufi (Get New Covid Booster Today) (@SalmanSufi7) June 6, 2023

Earlier, the Pakistan Football Federation released a video on social media platforms where the national team players requested the government of Pakistan to provide them with the NOC so that they can participate in the upcoming tournaments.

This is the first time in recent history that the national football team is set to participate in two tournaments in succession. The national team is set to play against Kenya, Djibouti, and Mauritius in a 4-nation tournament before taking part in the 8-team SAFF Championships.

The Men in Green have been drawn with India, Kuwait, and Nepal in a tough group in the SAFF Championships, which are set to be played in India later this month. Pakistan’s participation in the tournament will depend on the government as they have the final say on whether the Green Shirts will be allowed to travel to India.