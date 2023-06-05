Karim Benzema Officially Joins Saudi Club Al-Ittihad After Leaving Real Madrid

After a remarkable 14-year journey with the Spanish giants, Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is set to embark on a new chapter in his illustrious career as he moves to Saudi Arabia to represent champions, Al-Ittihad.

The news has sent shockwaves through the footballing world, with fans eagerly awaiting his debut in the Saudi Arabian league.

The contract between Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad is reported to be valid until 2025, providing stability for the player and the club. However, it has been revealed that the agreement also includes an option for an additional season, offering flexibility for both parties.

The news was confirmed by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter account.

🚨🇸🇦 Karim Benzema has signed main part of docs to become new Al Ittihad player joining the Saudi league — here we go! Understand contract will be valid until 2025 but will also include option for further season. Karim will say goodbye to Madrid fans then travel to Saudi. pic.twitter.com/OCzwszv2OL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

This move signifies Saudi Arabia’s ambition to strengthen its football league and establish itself as one of the top leagues in world football.

Before making his way to Saudi Arabia, Karim Benzema plans to bid farewell to the passionate Real Madrid supporters who have cheered him on throughout his remarkable tenure.

The French striker leaves behind a legacy of goals, skill, and dedication, etching his name in the history books of one of the world’s most successful football clubs.

As Benzema embarks on this new adventure, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on him as fans and pundits eagerly anticipate his contributions to Al-Ittihad’s pursuit of glory. Only time will tell how the star striker will adapt to his new surroundings and whether he can continue his remarkable form in a different league.