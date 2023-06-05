Two Nation Theory Epitomized as Rizwan Offers Condolences, Indian Cricketer Spreads Hate

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragic train accident, which occurred on June 2 in Balasore, Odisha, India.

The collision occurred between two express passenger trains and a stopped freight train, resulting in over 300 deaths and leaving more than 1,000 injured.

In the wake of this tragic incident, the wicket-keeper batter took to his Twitter account to offer prayers for the victims and express his condolences to their families.

“Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers go out to the people affected by the train accident in India,” wrote Rizwan.

Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers goes to the people affected by the train accident in India. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8Rsq2TSEoD — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile, an Indian bowler, Yash Dayal, who represented Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted an anti-Islamic post on his social media, sparking criticism.

The 25-year-old fast bowler shared a post mocking jihad, that offended the sentiments of millions of Muslims, and quickly became the top trending topic on Twitter.

Dayal promptly deleted the post and apologized for sharing it “by mistake.” He wrote, “Guys, apologies for the story. It was just posted by mistake. Please don’t spread hate.”