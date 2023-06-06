Pakistan Football Team Withdraws From Asian Games Due to Financial Issues

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has decided not to participate in the upcoming 19th Asian Games in China. The decision was made after a discussion between PFF officials and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on selecting the national contingent for the event.

The meeting, chaired by PSB DG Shoaib Khoso, included the Secretary of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, who confirmed that the PFF NC had opted out of the Games.

Khalid stated that the PFF NC had failed to meet the accreditation deadline and expressed financial constraints as the reason for not participating. This means that Pakistan will not be represented in football, the sport with the largest 26-member contingent, at the Asian Games.

During the meeting, representatives from various federations, including hockey and martial arts, presented their cases for reasonable participation and financial support from the government.

It has been learned that the government will provide financial support to the hockey federation, considering it the country’s flag carrier in sports.

Cricket, rugby, and mind sports are expected to take care of their own travel and expenses. The POA has proposed a contingent of 486 members for the 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

ALSO READ Pakistan Finally Receives NOC for 4-Nation African Football Tournament

It is pertinent to mention that the PFF NC and the PSB have not been on great terms with the latest issue of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the Pakistan national team for their participation in the upcoming 4-nation tournament in Mauritius and the SAFF Championships in India.

The PSB believes that the PFF NC has not cooperated fully regarding various matters, including the pending elections of the PFF. While the PFF has stated that they have been fully transparent regarding every matter with the PSB.