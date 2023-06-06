Pakistan’s Top 5 Victories Under Babar Azam’s Captaincy

Babar Azam’s on-field captaincy has sparked debates and varying opinions, but one aspect that remains eye-catching is his impact as a leader.

He has raised the bar for batting standards in the current age and his exceptional performances have elevated Pakistan’s cricketing stature. Under his leadership, Pakistan has experienced a remarkable run, showcasing a dynamic and stunning team.

With a perfect blend of youthful energy and serene leadership, Babar Azam’s men have created an entertaining era for Pakistan cricket. While opinions may differ on his captaincy, there is no denying the positive impact he has had on the team and his ability to lead by example with his exceptional batting skills.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Once Again Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

Here’s a look at Pakistan’s top five victories under Babar Azam’s captaincy across all formats:

1. Against India in T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan achieved a historic feat in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by defeating their rivals India with a remarkable 10-wicket victory.

Led by captain Babar Azam, Pakistan’s opening batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, showcased an attacking yet sensible approach to dismantle India’s bowling attack as they chased down the target without losing any wickets.

Shaheen Afridi’s outstanding performance with the ball, earlier in the game, proved instrumental in taking crucial wickets. Pakistan’s emphatic triumph by ten wickets marked their biggest win under Babar Azam’s leadership.

2. Against India in T20 Asia Cup 2022

In a thrilling clash during the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, Pakistan emerged victorious by five wickets with just one ball remaining.

India started strong with aggressive batting, but Pakistani bowlers hit back very effectively. Pakistan’s strategic promotion of Mohammad Nawaz up the order proved to be a game-changer. Nawaz’s blistering innings and Mohammad Rizwan’s anchoring of the innings allowed Pakistan to counter the Indian bowlers effectively. Pakistan successfully chased down the target in the final over, securing a thrilling victory.

3. Against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan’s sensational victory over South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup showcased their fighting spirit and resilience. In a must-win situation, Pakistan’s middle-order batters, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed, played exceptional innings to set a competitive total.

The bowlers then demolished South Africa’s batting lineup. Shadab Khan’s all-round performance, scoring a quick fifty and taking key wickets, played a vital role in Pakistan’s stunning comeback in the run to the semi-finals. This victory not only kept Pakistan’s semi-final hopes alive but also added to Babar Azam’s captaincy profile.

4. Against Australia in ODI Home Series

In a record-breaking effort during the Australia tour of Pakistan, Pakistan achieved their highest successful chase in ODIs against Australia. Captain Babar Azam’s sublime knock of 114 runs and Imam-ul-Haq’s brilliant century provided solid support, leading Pakistan to victory with six wickets and six balls to spare.

This sensational comeback victory leveled the series and showcased Pakistan’s ability to overcome challenging targets against a formidable opponent.

5. Against South Africa in Away T20I Series

Pakistan secured a commanding victory against South Africa, chasing a mighty total away from home. Led by Babar Azam’s exceptional batting performance, Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 204 runs with nine wickets in hand and 12 balls to spare.

Babar Azam’s magnificent innings of 122 runs off just 59 balls was as good as it can get. Supported by Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 73 runs, Babar Azam propelled Pakistan to a memorable win, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series. This victory showcased Babar Azam’s exceptional skills and highlighted his pivotal role in Pakistan’s success.

With the mega-events coming ahead, Babar Azam’s skills would be subjected to strong competition and critique once again and it will be interesting to note how Pakistan’s batting blue-blood will fare in the ODI World Cup as a captain.