UAE Announces Criteria for Hiring Foreign Workers

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has outlined seven conditions for private-sector companies and employers to recruit foreign workers.

These conditions were shared in a video on MoHRE’s official Instagram account:

Electronic permits must be available in the company.

The recruited worker must be at least 18 years old.

Compliance with relevant conditions in specialized professions is required.

The worker’s profession must align with the company’s activity.

The company must possess a valid license.

The recruitment request must be submitted by the legally authorized representative of the company, and a work permit must be obtained.

There should not be an existing work permit for the worker to be recruited.

The ministry offers 12 work permits for registered entities, made for the specific type and nature of the job. Following are the 12 work permits:

