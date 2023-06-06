UPaisa Offers Rewarding Discounts on Ufone 4g Bundles Exclusively for Its Users

UPaisa, a Pakistani digital financial services provider, now offers rewarding discounts on Ufone 4G bundles exclusively for its users.

Both existing and new UPaisa customers can avail discounts on Ufone 4G’s top two bundles, including ‘Sab Se Bari Plus Offer’ and ‘Monthly Social Hero’ to enjoy remarkably large data bundles of 40 GB and 12 GB Social respectively to meet their Call, Data & SMS needs.

The weekly ‘Sab Se Bari Plus Offer,’ which usually costs Rs. 375, is now exclusively available on UPaisa for just Rs. 340, giving users a discount of Rs. 35 per subscription.

It provides 40 GB of data, 200 off-net minutes, and Unlimited On-net minutes for users to enjoy a fun week of voice calling and internet usage.

Likewise, Monthly Social Hero is a data-heavy offer for social sites, which can be availed for just Rs. 199 through UPaisa instead of the regular price of Rs 220. Monthly Social Hero provides 300 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, and 12 GB of data for social sites like Facebook, Snapchat, and WhatsApp.

These exclusive offers provide exceptional value to UPaisa customers by opening new accounts and using the existing ones enabling them to enjoy uninterrupted voice and data connectivity.

To subscribe to these bundles, customers can follow a simple process on the UPaisa App home screen. They can either go to the “Discounted Bundles” section or navigate to “Load and Bundles” and select “Bundles,” followed by “Ufone,” and finally choose “Discounted Bundles.”

Additionally, existing UPaisa customers on the Ufone 4G network can access the discounted bundles by dialing *786*4*1# through USSD.

Customers can download the UPaisa app from Apple Store or Play Store and start using it right away to experience the ease and convenience provided by cutting-edge financial technology!