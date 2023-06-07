Chelsea Legend N’Golo Kante Also Set to Join Saudi Club Al-Ittihad

N’Golo Kante is set to join Al-Ittihad after a €100 million deal to feature in Saudi Pro League.

In a stunning development, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Following recent reports, it has been confirmed that Kante has successfully undergone his medical tests in London, paving the way for his highly-anticipated transfer.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Surpasses Joe Root in Latest ICC Test Ranking

The deal between the player and Al-Ittihad is set to span two years, with an option for an additional season. However, the most striking aspect of this move is the mind-boggling salary N’Golo Kante will earn. The French international is expected to pocket a staggering €100 million per season, a figure that encompasses his image rights, commercial deals, and an intriguing “creative” portfolio.

N’Golo Kanté to Al Ittihad, here we go! 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 #CFC ◉ Medical tests completed in London. ◉ 2 year deal with an option for further season. ◉ €100m per season salary — figure includes image rights, commercial deals and ‘creative’ portfolio. pic.twitter.com/aHflFM9VMI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

ALSO READ What Should be Pakistan’s Ideal Spin Attack in ODI World Cup 2023

Kante’s departure marks the end of a glorious seven-year spell at Chelsea, during which he etched his name into the club’s folklore. As Kante bids farewell to the Blues and embarks on a new chapter in his career, football enthusiasts around the world will be captivated by the prospect of witnessing the midfield maestro’s brilliance in the Saudi Pro League.