Chelsea Legend N’Golo Kante Also Set to Join Saudi Club Al-Ittihad

By Ayna Dua | Published Jun 7, 2023 | 9:10 pm

N’Golo Kante is set to join Al-Ittihad after a €100 million deal to feature in Saudi Pro League.

In a stunning development, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Following recent reports, it has been confirmed that Kante has successfully undergone his medical tests in London, paving the way for his highly-anticipated transfer.

The deal between the player and Al-Ittihad is set to span two years, with an option for an additional season. However, the most striking aspect of this move is the mind-boggling salary N’Golo Kante will earn. The French international is expected to pocket a staggering €100 million per season, a figure that encompasses his image rights, commercial deals, and an intriguing “creative” portfolio.

Kante’s departure marks the end of a glorious seven-year spell at Chelsea, during which he etched his name into the club’s folklore. As Kante bids farewell to the Blues and embarks on a new chapter in his career, football enthusiasts around the world will be captivated by the prospect of witnessing the midfield maestro’s brilliance in the Saudi Pro League.

