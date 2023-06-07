ECC Approves Supplementary Grants of Almost Rs. 28 Billion

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The committee approved nine technical supplementary grants (TSGs) in favor of different ministries and divisions. In total, supplementary grants of Rs. 27.888 billion were approved by the committee.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, today and approved a number of financial proposals of Ministries/Divisions. pic.twitter.com/Idne712qA6 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) June 7, 2023

The ECC approved the following Technical Supplementary Grants:

The committee approved Rs. 1 billion in favor of the Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes in Punjab under (SAP) during FY23. An amount of Rs. 14.802 billion was approved in favor of the Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes of FY23.

The meeting also approved Rs. 1.209 billion in favor of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of 15 development schemes in FY23. An amount of Rs. 5 billion was approved in favor of the Cabinet Division for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) during FY23.

The ECC approved Rs. 1.773 billion in favor of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the execution of development schemes of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under PSDP during FY23.

An amount of Rs. 3.96 billion was approved in favor of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training under WB Project – Higher Education Development in Pakistan for 2022-23.

The committee also approved Rs. 130 million in favor of the Ministry of Narcotics Control as TSG for FY23, Rs. 8 million in favor of the Ministry of Narcotics Control for Operational Cost of Anti-Narcotics Force for the FY23, and Rs. 6 million in favor of Revenue Division to meet the shortfall of the budget grant of FY23.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for PowerKhuram Dastagir, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers attended the meeting.