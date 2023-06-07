Ex-Anti-Corruption Chief Exposes Massive Corruption in Indian Cricket Board

Former top cop, Neeraj Kumar, has raised concerns about the International Cricket Council (ICC) handing over more money to an organization he believes is misusing funds.

Neeraj Kumar estimated that a significant majority of corruption investigations conducted by the anti-corruption unit of the ICC are connected to India.

However, during his tenure as the anti-corruption chief in the BCCI, Kumar discovered a lack of accountability regarding the millions flowing into the coffers of Indian cricket.

Kumar warned countries like Australia and England to be cautious in their agreements due to the minimal impact on players, development, and infrastructure in India.

Despite the popularity of the IPL and its association with the growth of value in India, he suggests that grassroots funding and development still primarily rely on private backers.

Neeraj Kumar highlighted the scarcity of national cricket academies and questioned the efforts made by the Indian cricket authority in developing the sport at the grassroots level.

In his book, “A Cop In Cricket,” the former officer has reflected on his time with the BCCI, describing the Indian board as an organization lacking structure and work ethos.

Neeraj Kumar emphasized the need for greater awareness of corruption and integrity issues among the decision-makers in the sport of cricket in order to save the game.

Kumar believes that until such awareness is present, the cycle of scandals, personnel changes, and unchanged patterns will persist and tarnish the reputation of the sport.

As Australia and India gear up for the World Test Championship at the Oval, Kumar, who played a key role in exposing fixing scandals, warns against unaccountable handouts.