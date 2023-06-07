PCB Invites Stakeholders for Urgent Briefing on New Domestic Cricket Structure

The management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an urgent briefing and presentation on the proposed new domestic cricket structure.

The highly important meeting is scheduled for June 12, aiming to gather key stakeholders and provide them with a comprehensive overview of the proposed reforms.

According to media reports, the committee is actively seeking the participation of individuals and organizations invested in the development of cricket within Pakistan.

The briefing will cover a range of important topics, with the goal of strengthening the domestic system. It will highlight key agenda points for discussion and reform.

The areas to be addressed include the domestic First Class cricket framework, the National One Day Cup, the Pakistan T20 Cup, and the role of departments in the new structure.

PCB is expected to introduce innovative measures to nurture talent, ensure transparency in national team selection, and elevate the competitiveness of domestic cricket.

Earlier this week, it was reported that PCB is currently engaged in the crucial task of finalizing central contracts for national players ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Sources close to the PCB have revealed that national players can anticipate a significant increase of approximately 20 percent in their salaries under the new contracts.