Govt Approves Over 35 Railway Projects in Upcoming Budget

The new fiscal budget is set to release on Friday, with proposals for various development projects.
According to an official document available with ProPakistani, the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has forwarded a summary to the National Economic Council (NEC) against funds for various road projects in the upcoming fiscal year (FY 2023-24).
According to the details, the department has proposed a budget for over 35 railway projects, both new and ongoing. The document entails the following details:
- The total approved cost of approximately Rs. 2108 billion for all Pakistan Railways (PR) projects
- The total foreign aid for these projects is approximately Rs. 870 billion
- The amount proposed for allocation in FY 2023-24 is approximately Rs. 33 billion
- The foreign aid proposed for allocation in FY 2023-24 is approximately Rs. 33o million
The PR projects include the construction, rehabilitation, and feasibility studies of various tracks. Also, the government will rehabilitate old bogies and add newer ones to its fleet, as per need. The development projects are aimed at facilitating both, the masses and businesses.