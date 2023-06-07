Govt Decides to Resume 10 Billion Tree Project With New Name

The federal government has decided to relaunch the previous government’s flagship 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project in the fiscal year 2023-24 but under the new name ‘Green Pakistan Program’.

Well-informed sources told ProPakistani the project will cost roughly Rs. 125 billion, while a small chunk of it i.e. Rs. 3.8 billion be spent on the initiative in the new fiscal year.

The effort originally started in 2015, when Imran Khan — then a provincial politician, later Pakistan’s prime minister — backed a program dubbed a “Billion Tree Tsunami.” The initiative reached its provincial targets in 2018 and was a hit. Federal officials expanded the program nationally in 2019 with a new goal of 10 billion trees — or, the “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami.”

Pertinently, the previous government had planned to plant 3.2 billion trees by the calendar year 2023, with a long-term aim to cross 10 billion trees by 2028 if re-elected. The coalition government has opted to continue the project but with a different name.

