Kia Picanto is Getting a Facelift and It Looks Eerily Familiar

Autospy — an international auto industry tipster — has leaked the images of the upcoming Kia Picanto facelift ahead of its global debut later this month. This is the car’s second facelift since its launch in 2017, the previous facelift was launched in 2020.

The EV9-inspired makeover is noteworthy. The vertical headlamps are connected by a chrome strip, and the lower apron has enormous false intakes and many body-colored elements.

The alloy wheels also resemble the EV9, while the back now has an LED light bar to connect the new taillights. A Picanto GT-Line, one of several trim options, has this aggressive design shown in the photos.

With the preceding makeover, the infotainment system was improved to an 8-inch unit. The interior received a digital instrument cluster and new graphics.

Details about the powertrain and the complete list of features are still scarce. However, it is likely that the Picanto will have the same powertrain and other options as previously, potentially with some small tweaks. The price will also be unveiled on the formal launch.