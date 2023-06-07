NHA to Get Rs. 170 Under PSDP for FY24

The federal government is likely to allocate around Rs. 170 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24.

Official documents revealed that an amount of Rs. 106.27 billion has been proposed for 66 ongoing projects, Rs. 10 billion for three VGF for BOT schemes, and Rs. 44.5 billion for 44 new projects for 2023-24. The total proposed allocations included Rs. 147.7 billion local and Rs. 13.09 billion foreign component. The throw forward of NHA stands at Rs 1.65 trillion.

According to the documents among new projects, Rs. 6 billion has been set aside for the dualization and rehabilitation of the Karachi – Kararo project, Rs. 6 billion for dualization and rehabilitation of Kararo – Wadh & Kuchlak – Chaman, Rs. 2.2 billion for Rehabilitation & Upgradation of Pezu-Tank Road, Rs. 2.2 billion for Yarik Interchange to Tank Road, Rs. 1 billion for the construction of the two-lane DI Khan Bypass, Rs. 4 billion for the construction of Abdul Khel Interchange to Dhakki to Kalurkot, Rs. 1 billion for Rehabilitation & upgradation of Kundal Interchange to Chashma (D.l. Khan development package) and Rs. 1.8 billion for rehabilitation & reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur.

Among the VGF for BOT Schemes, Rs. 3.3 billion has been proposed for the construction of the Kharian — Rawalpindi motorway, Rs. 5.7 billion for Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway and Rs. 1 billion for Sialkot (Sambdal) — Kharian Motorway. In addition, an amount has also been set aside for ongoing schemes.