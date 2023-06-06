Infinix Note 12 2023 Arrives in Pakistan for Under Rs. 65,000

The confusingly named Infinix Note 12 2023, which originally launched in 2022, has finally arrived in Pakistan, as a small update over the original Infinix Note 12. The phone brings a new chipset, new design, and new memory options to choose from.

However, Pakistan is only getting the 8 GB/256 GB model at a price of Rs. 61,000. It is not available in online stores for now but can be found in some local stores and distributors such as Nextel.

ALSO READ Infinix Note 30 Series Announced Starting At $230

Instead of the original Note 12 2023 retail box, the Pakistani variant comes in a special Mobile Legends packaging that shows off one of the game characters. Have a look at the picture below.

Compared to the original Infinix Note 12, the 2023 version is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC instead (vs Helio G88) and brings more memory (8 GB/256 GB vs 6 GB/128 GB).

ALSO READ Infininx Note 30i Arrives With AMOLED Screen and 33W Fast Charging

It also features an updated main camera design, even though it is the same setup as before. This includes a 50MP main sensor, and a 2MP depth unit, which can record 2K videos. The 16MP selfie camera can also record 2K videos now.

The battery capacity remains unchanged at 5,000 mAh with 33W wired charging support.

Specifications