Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro Launched in China

Earlier today, Xiaomi unveiled its newest addition to the Redmi Note series in China, introducing the Redmi Note 12T Pro.

Serving as a direct successor to the Redmi Note 11T Pro from the previous year, this device comes equipped with the Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, which recently made its debut in the Xiaomi Civi 3.

The Redmi Note 12T Pro features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. On the back of the phone, you’ll find a 64MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro camera.

The Note 12T Pro is equipped with a maximum of 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, providing ample memory and storage space. It is powered by a substantial 5,080 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, ensuring efficient and rapid charging. The device runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 layered on top, offering a seamless user experience.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 12T Pro will be available in black, white, and blue color options. Further information regarding pricing and availability will be announced in the upcoming days.

Redmi Note 12T Pro Specifications