Matthew Hayden Rates Generational Talent Babar Alongisde Kohli and Smith

Former Australian cricketer, Matthew Hayden, has ranked the all-format captain, Babar Azam, among the top three batters in modern-day cricket.

Speaking to the media on the first day of the Test Championship final in England, Hayden praised the right-handed batter, stating that he possesses generational talent.

“When you consider the modern-day greats such as Smith, Kohli, and Babar Azam, these cricketers are truly once in a lifetime and once in a generation,” praised Hayden.

The former left-handed opener expressed his admiration for these three batters, recognizing them as exceptional talents in cricket due to their consistency and skills.

Regarding the Test Championship final, Australia made a remarkable comeback after losing their first wicket with just two runs on the board, finishing the day at 327 for 3.

Smith survived the day, remaining unbeaten at 95*, while Travis Head played an outstanding innings, scoring an unbeaten 146 off 156 balls, including 22 boundaries and a six.

Opening batter, David Warner laid a fantastic foundation for the innings by scoring a quick 43 runs off 60 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed with 26 runs off 62 balls.

Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj displayed an excellent exhibition of swing bowling at the start, taking one wicket each and conceding 77 and 67 runs, respectively.