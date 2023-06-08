PCB Seeks Schedule Adjustment From UAE Cricket Board for ILT20 Next Year

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the Emirates Cricket Board with a request to modify the schedule of the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20).

According to media reports, the PCB has requested a ten-day concession from the Emirates Cricket Board to allow its players to participate in the second edition of ILT20.

The second edition of ILT20 is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 12, 2024, which will clash with the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the inaugural edition of ILT20, which took place earlier this year, Pakistani players were barred from competing despite attractive offers from the UAE-based league.

Last month, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, stated that the cricket board has no issue with players participating in ILT20, considering the long-term relationship with the UAE.

Last year, former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, refused to issue a NOC to players to participate in the league, despite renowned players being offered captaincy roles.

Ramiz Raja had requested compensation from the Emirates Cricket Board in exchange for releasing central-contracted players for the International League T20.

Franchises had offered a whopping USD 900,000, along with a three-year captaincy contract, to star cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Earlier today, it was reported that the PCB has decided to reschedule the two-match Test series and the three-match T20I series against West Indies to make room for the PSL.