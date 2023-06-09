Shadab’s Batting Masterclass Leads Sussex to 2nd Win in Vitality Blast [Video]

Renowned all-rounder, Shadab Khan, demonstrated his hard-hitting skills with the bat, leading his side to set a formidable target in the ongoing Vitality Blast in England.

Representing Sussex, the right-handed batter scored a quick 59 runs off 30 balls, which included four boundaries and five maximums, helping the side post a total of 182 runs.

ALSO READ Zainab Abbas’ Brother Joins PCB as Strength and Conditioning Coach

While batting first, Sussex found themselves in trouble at 55-3 in the 8th over, but Shadab Khan rescued the side with equal support from Ravi Bopara, who scored 38 runs.

The duo stitched a crucial partnership of 91 runs in the middle, leading the side to 146 runs in 15.2 overs before the leg-break spinner lost his wicket to Ryan Higgins.

Sussex won the match by four runs after Middlesex was bundled out for 177 thanks to Nathan McAndrew, who took two wickets while conceding 34 runs in his four-over spell.

ALSO READ PHF Announces Announces Probables for Asian Champions Trophy in India

It is pertinent to mention here that some star Pakistani cricketers have been displaying phenomenal performances in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast for their respective clubs.

Last week, the left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi scored a quick 29 runs off 11 balls, including smashing four sixes against New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell.