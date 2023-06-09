Fans Thank Babar Azam for Gifting Bat to Travis Head After His Impressive Century

Star Australian batter, Travis Head, showcased a phenomenal batting display in the first innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

The left-hander scored a fantastic innings of 163 runs off 174 balls, including 25 fours and a maximum, leading the side to 469 runs in their first innings at the Oval.

Meanwhile, cricket fans across the globe took to their Twitter handles to thank the all-format captain, Babar Azam, for gifting his bat to the Australian middle-order batter.

Fans shared a short video in which the Lahore-born batter presented his bat to Travis Head during the historic series between Australia and Pakistan in April last year.

One of the fans wrote, ‘The reason behind Travis Head’s performance yesterday. Oh, Babar Azam, you are such a nice guy, but please be kind to Indians sometimes.'”

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Performance you know, Reason you don't😂😂. King give his bat to Travis Head and he scored a winning 167 runs.#WTCFinal2023 #WTC23Final #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/tThspcAeN9 — دانیال عامر (@daniyalamir809) June 8, 2023

The reason behind Travis head yesterdays performance😂😂

ohh babar you are such a nice guy but please be kind on indians sometime🤣🤣#WTCFinal2023 #BabarAzam #TravisHead pic.twitter.com/d4ph2z0d0l — Vishal Jeevan (@vishaljeevan_) June 8, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar gifted one of his bats to Travis Head when the Aussies visited Pakistan, however, the Australian batter also uses the bats of the same Gray Nicolls brand. It is also highly unlikely that Head used the same bat to score the century against India in the ongoing WTC final.