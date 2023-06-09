Govt to Construct 250 Mini Sports Complexes at a Cost of Rs. 12 Billion

The federal government has announced its plan to construct 250 mini-sports complexes across the country with funds to be allocated in the upcoming fiscal year to promote sports in Pakistan.

The project, estimated to cost a staggering Rs. 12 billion, aims to create a vibrant sports infrastructure that will cater to the needs of aspiring athletes and enthusiasts.

According to an official budget document released by the government, the funding for this ambitious initiative will be divided equally among the federal provinces.

This approach ensures that each region takes an active role in fostering a sports-friendly environment and contributes to the development of facilities in their respective areas.

Punjab will witness the construction of 60 mini-sports complexes spread across 36 districts, providing a much-needed boost to the sporting landscape across the province.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) plans to build 50 mini-sports complexes in 34 districts, while Sindh aims to construct 40 mini-sports complexes in 29 districts.

Balochistan will develop 30 mini-sports complexes across 33 districts, while Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are set to construct a total of 70 mini-sports complexes.

Additionally, the federal government has also announced plans to provide state-of-the-art facilities in the 10 tribal districts that were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.