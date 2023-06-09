Most Pakistanis Believe Becoming a Successful Business Person Depends on Bribery

A recent survey conducted by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan has shed light on the prevalent perception among the majority of Pakistanis that business success cannot be achieved without resorting to bribery.

The survey, which gathered responses from a nationally representative sample of adult men and women across the country, raises concerns about corruption and its impact on the business environment.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Strict Measures for Documentation of Land Developers

When asked the question, ‘Do you think it is possible for a business person to be successful without taking bribes?’ 66 percent of respondents expressed their belief that such success is not possible. Meanwhile, 13 percent of participants held the opposing view that success can be attained without engaging in bribery. Another 10 percent considered it somewhat possible, while 11 percent either did not know or chose not to answer the question.

The study, carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International, was conducted in urban and rural areas across all four provinces of the country. A sample size of 1535 men and women participated in the survey, which took place between 29 March and 7 April 2023.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Tax Relief for Freelancers, IT Sector and Bank Loans

The findings underscore the prevalence of a negative perception surrounding business practices in Pakistan. The belief that bribery is an essential part of achieving success in the business world raises concerns about the integrity of the country’s commercial sector. This perception not only undermines fair competition but also perpetuates corruption, hindering economic growth and development.