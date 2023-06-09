Mohammad Yousuf Says Pakistan Can Win ODI World Cup in India

Former Test cricketer, Mohammad Yousuf, believes that the Pakistan team has the ability to win the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India later this year.

In an interview, Yousuf stated that the national side has a strong combination in white-ball cricket, with three batters currently ranking in the top 10 of the ICC rankings.

Yousuf added that the return of Imad Wasim has bolstered the unit, providing them with three strong options, including Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

“Imad Wasim has made a comeback. Then, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are really good. We have three top-class all-rounders, who are also good fielders,” he said.

The legendary batter remarked that the national setup currently possesses great talent in every department, capable of handling pressure and delivering during crucial moments.

Discussing the fast bowling unit, Yousuf said that bowlers such as Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Wasim, Ihsanullah, and Zaman Khan offer numerous options in white-ball cricket.

Last month, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur stated that Pakistan has displayed outstanding performance in ODIs and possesses the talent to become the next champions.

“I believe the talent in the Pakistan team is fantastic, and I am excited to see how far they can go. I am also eager to play a role in the development of these players,” he said.