PTA Conducts Successful Raids Against Illegal Internet Service Providers

In its continuous efforts to eliminate the rampant proliferation of illegal internet service providers, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out two successful raids in Etihad Park Chungi Amer Sidhu, Lahore, and Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, District Kot Addu, against illegal internet service providers, operating without a valid license from PTA.

During the raids, operational internet setups and allied equipment were confiscated. Three persons were arrested by FIA (one in Lahore and two in Kot Addu). The culprits have been taken into custody for further investigation.

The successful efforts against illegal internet service providers can be attributed to PTA’s unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services. These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer.

PTA urges the public to only avail telecom services from PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available here.