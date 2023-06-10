Lahore Qalandars Stars Come Face to Face in Vitality T20 Blast

Many renowned Pakistani cricketers have been showing phenomenal performances for their respective teams in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast in England.

However, cricket fans enjoyed a thrilling competition when two of the star cricketers from Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan, came face to face.

Shaheen Afridi, representing Nottinghamshire, faced the emerging pacer Zaman Khan, who plays for Derbyshire and enthralled the cricket fans at County Ground, Derby.

In the crucial 19th over, the right-arm pacer received a six from Shaheen Afridi. However, on the very next ball, he trapped his PSL captain with a perfect short delivery.

Nottinghamshire secured a three-wicket win over Derbyshire as they successfully chased down a total of 143 runs with eight balls to spare, thanks to Alex Hales’ 35 off 30 balls.

The left-arm speedster took two wickets, conceding 37 runs in his four-over spell, while also scoring a quick 14 runs off 7 balls to help his side chase the total in a thrilling finish.

Last week, Shaheen Afridi demonstrated his hard-hitting skills with the bat, leading his team to set a formidable target against Worcestershire by scoring 29 runs off 11 balls.

Shaheen Afridi has taken 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24, while the Kashmir-born bowler Zaman Khan has taken 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.81.